Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County.

According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.

Their condition is unknown.

Police have not released any further details regarding the shooting.

