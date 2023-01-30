x
Shooting in Crescent Hill leaves man in critical condition, LMPD confirms

Police said the victim was shot in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Crescent Hill leaving a man with critical injuries.

Metro Police said their Fifth Division officers were called to the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to UofL Hospital in what police say are life threatening injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and said all parties have been accounted for.

