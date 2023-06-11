Man injured after shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is injured after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of River Crest Court around 3:30 a.m.
That's where police said they found a man suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound.
He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Officers said the investigation remains ongoing with no arrest(s) at this time. Its being handled by LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.