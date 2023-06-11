Man injured after shooting in Clifton Heights neighborhood, police say

Louisville Metro Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of River Crest Court around 3:30 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is injured after a shooting in the Clifton Heights neighborhood on Sunday morning.

That's where police said they found a man suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound.

He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Officers said the investigation remains ongoing with no arrest(s) at this time. Its being handled by LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

