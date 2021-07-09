Woman dead after shooting in Portland neighborhood

Police said a woman was pronounced dead after a shooting near N. 21st at Cleveland Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has died following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Friday night.

Louisville police said officers responded to a shooting near N. 21st at Cleveland Ave. at around 7 p.m. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers located a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"This is a very tragic situation that's happened here over 100 times now," Mitchell said. "It's definitely a bad thing in our city. We just hope that the people are found, the person or persons that may be responsible for this."

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. There are no suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

