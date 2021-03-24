New Albany police investigating fatal shooting near Anderson Park

Officers were called to the 100 block of Cherry Street following reports of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities investigating a man’s death following a shooting in New Albany.

New Albany Police responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of the incident.

Officers discovered a man dead inside the home, no other information was immediately available.

However, police said all parties involved in the case have been identified and there is no risk to public safety.

“Fortunately, incidents such as this are rare in our community. New Albany is a safe city with little violent crime. I am proud of the hard work of the officers of the NAPD and am confident all details will be discovered,” Chief Todd Bailey said.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The investigation will be conducted by the New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division.

