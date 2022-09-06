LMPD investigates after man shot to death in Taylor-Berry neighborhood

Police said the victim, a man, was found shot in the 1200 block of Central Avenue Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood following a deadly shooting.

According to Metro Police, their officers responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

No other information including what may have led up to the shooting was made available.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation but said "all parties were accounted for."

