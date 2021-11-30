Teenage girl critically injured in shooting in southwest Louisville

Louisville police said a shooting was reported in the area of I-264 near Cane Run Rd. around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a young girl was shot early Tuesday morning in southwest Jefferson County.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, someone reported a shooting involving a teenage girl around 2 a.m. in the area of I-264 and Cane Run Rd. The caller said the girl had been taken to another location on Manslick Rd. near the Watterson Expressway.

First responders found the teen at the reported location and took her to the hospital. At the time of Ruoff's release, the girl was listed in critical condition.

LMPD detectives are investigating. If anyone has information on this case, they are urged to contact LMPD through the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip portal.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.