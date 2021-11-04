Security guard shoots accused shoplifter at Louisville Walgreens

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of East Broadway around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A victim has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at a downtown Louisville Walgreens.

According to their preliminary investigation, a security guard for Walgreens got into an altercation with an alleged shoplifter. That incident led to the victim being shot by the security guard.

They were taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening with non-life threatening injuries.

