LMPD: Double shooting near Algonquin leaves 1 critical, another injured

Police are investigating after two people were shot in the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane late Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition and another injured following a shooting near Algonquin.

Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday night after they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

While helping the victim at the scene, officers learned of another gunshot victim from the same location who arrived at the hospital by private means.

The first victim, who was taken to UofL Hospital, is listed in critical condition after taking a turn for the worse, according to Metro Police.

The second victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

