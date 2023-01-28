Man hospitalized following shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a Friday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Metro Police’s 4th Division responded to the 4500 block of South Sixth Street around 9:15 p.m. following reports of the incident.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with what they say are non-life threatening injuries.

No other information regarding was released.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.