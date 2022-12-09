LMPD: Shooting leaves 2 injured in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
A spokesperson for the department said Fourth Division officers were called to the 800 block of Beecher Street around 5:10 p.m. Monday.
Officers located a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
Police said all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.
Fourth Division detectives are handling the investigation.
