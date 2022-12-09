x
Crime

LMPD: Shooting leaves 2 injured in Wyandotte neighborhood

Police said the man and woman were injured in the incident that happened in the 800 block of Beecher Street just after 5 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured in the Wyandotte neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the department said Fourth Division officers were called to the 800 block of Beecher Street around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

Officers located a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to UofL Hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all parties are accounted for and there is no threat to the public.

Fourth Division detectives are handling the investigation.

