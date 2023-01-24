Teen employee shot, injured following attempted robbery at McDonald's in Newburg

Police said a man in a vehicle was attempting the rob the business in the 5600 block of Preston Highway Tuesday night, shooting a teenage employee.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after an attempted robbery in Newburg.

According to Metro Police, their Sixth Division officers were called to the McDonald’s location on Preston Highway and Indian Trail around 7:15 Tuesday.

In their preliminary investigation, police said a suspect in a vehicle attempted to rob the business and while doing so, shot a teenage male employee in the arm. The suspect fled moments after.

The teen was alert, conscious and taken to UofL Hospital by ambulance. His injuries, police believe, are non-life threatening.

LMPD said their detectives are canvassing the area for information.

There are no suspects.

If you have information that may help police solve this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

The Robbery Unit is handling the investigation.

