Barbershop double shooting under investigation in downtown Louisville

According to investigators, two men fired shots at a barber and his teenage client.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a double shooting at a barbershop in downtown Louisville.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a shop inside the International Mall in the 700 block of S. 8th St.

According to investigators, two men fired shots at a barber and his teenage client. Both victims were struck and transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else inside the mall was injured.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.