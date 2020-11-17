Man critical following shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

The incident happened in the 3500 block of West Broadway Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Metro Police.

The victim, believed to be in his 30’s, was located by Second Division officers in the 3500 block of West Broadway around 2:30 p.m. Monday suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police have not revealed what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

