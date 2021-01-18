Man injured in Russell neighborhood shooting

The man arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle and is expected to survive. Police are still looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of S. 28th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. While the officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was reportedly shot at the location the officers responded to and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The man's injuries do not appear to be severe, according to police.

Detectives are investigating this case and they do not have any suspects. If anyone has information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

