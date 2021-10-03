Police: Toddler grazed by bullet following shooting in Russell neighborhood

Police said the 2-year-old boy was riding his bike was grazed by a bullet after gunfire on 22nd and Madison Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said a 2-year-old was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, First Division officers responded to 22nd and West Madison Streets where a woman was found suffering from what they believe to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said a two-year-old boy riding a bike nearby suffered a graze wound and was taken to Norton Hospital. He is expected to be okay.

The woman was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

