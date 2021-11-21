Man charged with attempted murder for randomly shooting at cars on I-65, Kentucky State Police confirm

The incident happened on I-65 in Hart County on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is facing a serious charged after Kentucky State Police (KSP) accuse him of shooting at random cars on I-65.

KSP said James L. Hooper Jr. has been charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

The incident happened on I-65 in Hart County on Saturday.

There have been no reports of injuries. KSP hasn't released any other information about the investigation.

Hooper was booked in the Hart County Jail.

