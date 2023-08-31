Shively woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing man repeatedly with butcher knife

The victim was stabbed several times in the chest, upper abdomen, hands and possibly other areas of his body, authorities said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shively woman has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man repeatedly with a butcher knife Wednesday afternoon.

According to an arrest citation, Shively Police responded to the 1800 block of Farnsley Road on a report of "domestic trouble" from someone that wasn't on the scene.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they detained 37-year-old Fatou MacCarty and she was "covered in blood." Officers said they then entered the home for a welfare check on the victim.

The arrest citation states the victim was downstairs in the basement, also "covered in blood", and saying that he had been stabbed by MacCarty outside.

Documents show the victim gave the following statement to a Shively detective on the scene before being taken to the hospital:

"I was asleep downstairs and heard her walking over to me. She sat down next to me and muttered something I couldn't understand, then said 'I'm going to kill you' and started to stab me with a butcher knife. She kept saying 'I'm going to kill you' while she was stabbing me. I fought her and somehow got the knife from her. She was biting my hand while I was trying to get the knife from her."

The arrest citation states that MacCarthy "spontaneously" said "I stabbed him, I slit his throat" while outside with officers. Police said this statement was recorded on one of the officer's body cameras.

One of the detective's on the scene asked MacCarthy is she needed any medical attention and she said "No, this is his blood, I tried to kill him." Police said this statement was also recorded on one of the officer's body cameras.

Officers said the victim was stabbed several times in the chest, upper abdomen, hands and possibly other areas of his body. Documents say the stab wounds to his chest were "in the vicinity" of his heart.

The victim was taken to UofL Health for medical treatment and further evaluation.

MacCarthy was charged with attempted murder. She's currently booked at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

