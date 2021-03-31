Man charged with murder after shooting at Wing Station in Shively

Police said a 20-year-old man was killed, a 16-year-old was shot and a postal worker was grazed by a bullet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing one man and injuring two others in front a Wing Station in Shively.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Darius Calloway Jr. has been charged with murder and two counts of assault after police said he drove to the Wing Station on Crums Lane and opened fire March 26.

Shively Police said Calloway began shooting when a 20-year-old man walked into the restaurant. The victim stumbled out of the building as Calloway continued to fire shots. Police said the man had 12 gunshot wounds, later dying at the hospital.

Calloway then allegedly fired at another man with the victim, shooting a 16-year-old girl at the scene. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital with a pelvis injury, but is expected to survive.

A third victim was grazed by a bullet while doing postal work down the road.

Police said a woman at the scene gave officers a bank card that helped locate Calloway. Security footage from the scene confirmed his identity.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.