Shively Police investigate shooting; 1 woman killed, 1 juvenile shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Shively are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning which left one woman dead and a juvenile injured.

The Shively Police Department (SPD) said in a press release that the shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 2100 block of Appleton Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been killed by an unknown number of gunshot wounds.

Police said that there were two juveniles in the home as well.

One of the juveniles also sustained a gunshot wound, they were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

SPD said that the case is under active investigation and that detectives are following all possible leads in the case.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, Shively Police are asking that you contact the department at 502-448-6181 or by calling the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

