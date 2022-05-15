Suspect sought after wife killed, child shot in Shively

Ronald Burdette, police say, is believed to be the sole suspect in the shooting on Appleton Lane that left his wife dead and a 12-year-old injured early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively police are on the hunt for a man suspected of killing his wife and injuring a 12-year-old following an early Sunday shooting.

Shively officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Appleton Lane just before 5 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Ronald Burdette is the husband of the victim and the father of a 12-year-old that was also shot. The child was taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. A sibling, also 12, was inside the home but was unharmed.

Police believe Burdette is solely responsible for the shooting of the victims.

Burdette is believed to be in his 50’s and considered armed and dangerous.

Police said he may be traveling in a 2007 Ford Taurus with Kentucky plate BXK 166. The vehicle is damaged on the passenger side rear and front doors. Those close to Burdette believe he may be suicidal.

If you have seen him or the vehicle, you are asked not to approach and to contact police immediately.

Any other information regarding the case, you are asked to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the Shively Police Tip Line at (502) 930-2SPD.

