Shively Police investigating fatal shooting near Crums Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead after a shooting in Shively Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said the shooting took place just after 8 p.m. in the area of Crums Lane and Valley View Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim who had died at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Shively Police at (502) 930-2SPD(773).

