LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police believe one teen was killed in Shively at around midnight Friday night.

Shively police said a large group of teens were at a party on the 4100 block of Cane Run Road when one male shot another in the chest. The suspect fled on foot, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details have not been released, but police said both the victim and suspect are likely in their late teens.