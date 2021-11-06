Shively Police investigating after man is killed in Friday night shooting

Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting on the 1700 block of Sonne Ave. leaves one man dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late last night in the Shively area which left one man dead.

Sergeant Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department said that around 11:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a person down and shots fired on the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Allen said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the department's tip-line at 930-2SPD.

