Shively Police investigating after man is killed in Friday night shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late last night in the Shively area which left one man dead.
Sergeant Patrick Allen with the Shively Police Department said that around 11:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a person down and shots fired on the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Allen said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information should call the department's tip-line at 930-2SPD.
