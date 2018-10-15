LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Shively Police Department is looking to identify a man they said entered the US Bank in the 4000 block of Dixie Highway and robbed the bank on Oct. 13.

The suspect entered the bank at 10:45 a.m. and presented a note demanding money, he fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction, according to Shively Police Department. It is not known if the suspect was armed.

The suspect is 5’10” and has a medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing a black toboggan style had and a light tan jacket with upper chest pockets.

If you have any information on this robbery suspect you can call 502-448-6181 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

© 2018 WHAS-TV