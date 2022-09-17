Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

Police said all parties knew each other and this was not a random act.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Police said they found three victims at the scene.

One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, officers said.

The other two victims, one man in his 40s and one woman in her 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said they believe that all parties have been accounted for.

They said all parties knew each other and this was not a random act.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

