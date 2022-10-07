Documents: Shively man arrested after meth, fentanyl pills found in stolen vehicle

Stefan Walker is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with several types of drugs.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs.

According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.

Court documents show three officers approached the vehicle - stolen out of Louisville - at a Thornton's gas station in New Albany, and identified 37-year-old Stefan Walker, of Shively, Kentucky, as the driver.

The affidavit shows officers held Walker and an unidentified passenger at gunpoint and both were taken into custody on Oct. 1 without incident where Walker was arrested.

Court documents reveal police conducted a search and found $5,000 in Walker's front right pocket, rolled with a rubber band, and $1,103 inside his wallet.

According to the affidavit, when officers searched the vehicle they said they found a small Gucci pattern bag in the backseat directly behind Walker, containing a loaded syringe.

The affidavit shows Walker wanted to tell them information about drug trafficking with "utter excitement."

Court documents reveal Walker told police they had permission to look through his phone and to look up a name on a messaging app in order to find the code for the lockbox, which they gained access to.

Court documents show police tested the substances found in the car and lockbox, and they were positive for meth, oxycodone, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

Court documents show they also found a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms.

Walker is charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a schedule II controlled substance, dealing in cocaine, dealing in marijuana, auto theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

