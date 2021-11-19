x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Shively

LMPD also confirmed I-264 at Dixie Highway is shut down both ways due to police activity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Shively early Friday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. LMPD confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields said in a press conference 

TRIMARC confirmed all east and westbound lanes are blocked on I-264 at Dixie Highway due to police activity.

"All traffic will be diverted onto Dixie Highway South," TRIMARC said. "Motorists should prepare for possible delays in the area, or seek a detour."

Delays this morning are expected to last for five hours.

We will update this story as we learn more.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

In Other News

Police bust catalytic converter theft ring in Louisville