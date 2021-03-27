Shooting in Shively leaves 1 man dead, 1 juvenile injured

Investigators said an altercation between two customers inside Wing Station led to the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead and a teenage girl is injured after a shooting in the Shively neighborhood Friday night.

Shively Police responded to the shooting in the area of Crums Lane and Park Row Drive just before 7:45 p.m. Officers located a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in front of Wing Station on Crums Lane, and a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds was located on Park Row Drive.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. The man later died from his injuries. The girl is expected to survive.

Investigators said an altercation between two customers inside Wing Station led to the shooting.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.

