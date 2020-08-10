Man shot and killed at Shively apartment complex

Police said the man was shot multiple times when he arrived at his apartment off Dixie Highway Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed at his apartment off Dixie Highway Wednesday afternoon, Shively Police confirmed to WHAS11.

Assistant Chief of Police Josh Myers said a man in his late 20s was shot multiple times when he arrived at his apartment on the 1800 block of Appleton Lane at around 4:45 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the apartment has a primary front door for its multiple tenants. The scene is still active, with police asking for anyone with information to contact them at (502) 930-2SPD.

