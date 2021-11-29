Local nonprofit, Shirley's Way, truck vandalized by gas thief

The nonprofit lost $75 worth of gas, but the founder said he isn't the only one taking the hit. The cancer patients he serves are also affected by the theft.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This weekend Mike Mulrooney, founder of a local nonprofit called Shirley's Way, discovered that one of the charity's box trucks had been vandalized, and he said it isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Mulrooney went to Facebook on Sunday saying someone had drilled a hole in the gas tank of the truck to steal gas.

"We put $75 in gas in the truck and it all ended up on the ground," he said. But it's not just him taking the hit he said.

Shirley's Way works to serve cancer patients in Louisville providing financial support. Mulrooney said it's the patients the nonprofit serves that are also affected by the theft.

"When my mom died from cancer, people would come in and tell horrible stories about people who had cancer who couldn't afford basic necessities of life," he said. "So, I started a foundation under her name to raise money to help people pay mortgage, food, things like that."

Mulrooney said that every time they've tried using their truck there's been an issue.

From a stolen catalytic converter, to someone messing with the transmission, and now a hole in the gas tank.

Through all of this though, Shirley's Way has given out more than one million dollars to lessen the financial strain cancer patients face.

