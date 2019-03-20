SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Shelby County Sheriff Office is issuing a public safety warning after a person claims they were robbed by a suspect posing as a police officer.

The robbery happened at Freedom's Way, just north of LaGrange Road, authorities said.

Eric Hettinger with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said, "Police are there to help you so if we have someone out there, representing police in a detrimental way that makes our job difficult it makes public safety more difficult and the safety of our officers."

The victim said a traffic stop was conducted on her vehicle, a silver Kia Forte, by a dark blue Crown Victoria with blue light in the grill.

The suspect is described to the authorities as a black male, 5'8", with short hair that is shaved on one side and a muscular build. He was wearing what appeared to be a blue uniform and duty belt.

The suspect demanded the victim's purse and phone and then he took off in his Crown Victoria, from the right side of northbound Freedom's Way, the victim told police.

"It is a public safety issue people need to be aware that this is a possibility and if so we want the public to assist us by being vigilant, calling in anything they see suspicious, look out for each other, those kinds of things," Hettinger said.

The sheriff's office is asking any witnesses or someone with information on this traffic stop to call the sheriff's office at 502-633-4324 or dispatch at 502-633-2323 after 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say if anyone is pulled over by an unmarked car and are concerned about the authenticity of the officer, pull into a safe populated location--like a gas station--or call 911.

Click here to see the Facebook post about the public safety alert.