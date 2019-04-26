LAUREL CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – A 56-year-old was arrested in Laurel County, Ky. after police said they found a booby trap device on the front porch of his residence on April 24.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a drunk man, identified as Raymond Jackson of London, who, the report said, was waving a large knife at neighbors, cursing them and creating a disturbance at a house off of Cole Road, exactly a ½ mile west of London, Ky.

The deputies found the device, placed above a door to the residence, and it was half a sheet of plywood with several knives sticking out of it mounted on a hinge to swing downward.

Deputies said through their investigation they found Jackson to be under the influence.

Jackson told the deputies the trap was there when he bought the residence, several years ago, and didn’t know how to remove it.

This is the booby trap deputies found in Kentucky on April 24.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office

Jackson is charged with possession of a booby-trap device and is being held at Laurel County Detention Center.