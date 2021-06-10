Shepherdsville break-ins leave business owners feeling violated

Two businesses were broken into in the past two weeks. The owners are asking anyone with information to call Shepherdsville PD.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Gail Walker took every step to protect her business: security cameras, locks, even a barricade on the back door.

On the night of October 6th, someone pried their way through the door and started taking things. Walker said he grabbed Michael Kors purses, computers, and cash before her Co-Owner used the security cameras to ask what he was doing.

Her business, Shepherdsville Wholesale Pallet Liquidators suffered a multi-thousand dollar loss. But it was more than cash, one computer held their business contacts and banking info.

"Everything was on there," Walker said.

Just down the road, less than a mile away, someone cut a hole in the fence of John Heffley Plumbing.

The thief was driving a large two-ton vehicle that was dark on the top half and light on the bottom.

He made out with thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

"The sad part about it is some of the tools belonged to the employees so now we have to get all that together and help them out because this is how they feed their families," Heffley said.

Shepherdsville Detective Casey Clark told WHAS11 News the police department does not think the two crimes are related. But, they do have a potential suspect in Walker's case.