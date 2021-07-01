Court documents say 56-year-old Mark Mazza brought a loaded revolver to the Capitol. Video footage also shows Mazza swinging a baton at police.

WASHINGTON — A 56-year-old Shelbyville man was arrested Wednesday at his home for crimes he committed Jan. 6 during the breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Mark Andrew Mazza brought a Taurus revolver — loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow point bullets — to the Capitol. The gun was recovered in the West Front Terrace area shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Court documents say video footage shows Mazza in the crowd entering the tunnel to the Lower West Terrace doors at 3:08 p.m. The video shows Mazza holding the doors open in an apparent effort to allow rioters to go into the building. Mazza reportedly held a baton and pushed the group toward officers, who were defending the area, and assaulted them. According to court documents, Mazza swung the baton at police and yelled, "This is our f--- house! We own this house!"

According to court documents, Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana, claiming he lost the revolver at a casino in Ohio.

Mazza has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Mazza made his initial court appearance Thursday in the Southern District of Indiana.

More than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 210 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.