15-year-old arrested, charged in vehicle theft from Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Shelby Park.
According to Metro Police, officers with the Fourth Division noticed a vehicle in the neighborhood stolen Friday night from Clay Street.
As officers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped off and subsequently went through a fence before wrecking in front of another officer at Preston and Ormsby.
Police said that driver, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody.
He did not have any injuries and charges are pending.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed