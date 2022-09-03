15-year-old arrested, charged in vehicle theft from Shelby Park

Metro Police said the vehicle was stolen from Clay Street Friday night and was discovered on Saturday with a teen driver behind the wheel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle in Shelby Park.

According to Metro Police, officers with the Fourth Division noticed a vehicle in the neighborhood stolen Friday night from Clay Street.

As officers got behind the vehicle, the driver sped off and subsequently went through a fence before wrecking in front of another officer at Preston and Ormsby.

Police said that driver, a 15-year-old male, was taken into custody.

He did not have any injuries and charges are pending.

