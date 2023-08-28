LMPD: Man arrested after woman violently raped in Saint Joseph neighborhood

Authorities said the woman was frozen with fear and believed he was going to kill her.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing serious charges after a violent assault in the Saint Joseph neighborhood last Friday.

Louisville Metro Police said a woman was walking in the area of Shelby and Maylawn Avenue when she noticed a man following her. She then called her husband and continued walking toward her home.

When she got to the house, police said 39-year-old Shaun Miles walked up to her, called her a "homosexual" and punched her in the face. Miles then jumped on top of her and began raping her, according to his arrest citation.

The woman told police she was frozen with fear and couldn't move or fight during the sexual assault. Police said she believed Miles was going to kill her.

Authorities said after the assault, Miles stood up without saying a word and ran away.

The victim gave police a detailed description of the suspect, which allegedly matched Miles.

Miles has been charged with first-degree rap and fourth-degree assault. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

