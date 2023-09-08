Several Shelby County schools on lockdown while police pursuit armed robbery suspects, school officials say

One of the schools on lockdown is a preschool. While on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Several schools in Shelby County are on a lockdown on Friday while police search for the suspects of an armed robbery.

At 9 a.m., Shelby County Public Schools officials sent out a message to the families of their students, announcing that five schools are on lockdown effective immediately.

Schools officials said local law enforcement are in pursuit of suspects of an armed robbery and the schools will remain on lockdown until given the all-clear by police.

Painted Stone Elementary, West Middle School, Clear Creek Elementary, Southside Elementary, and Northside Early Childhood Center were the schools placed on lockdown this morning.

While on lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, however, officials sent parents an additional message at 10:45 a.m. saying if they needed to pick up their student for an appointment, they can call the front office and school staff will bring your student to your vehicle.

Increased law enforcement presence is expected at dismissal on Friday, school officials said.

