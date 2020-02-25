GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - The former boyfriend of a missing Kentucky woman has been indicted on murder and robbery charges.

News outlets report the indictment was handed down Tuesday by a Scott County grand jury. It charges 53-year-old Joseph Hicks with killing 32-year-old Sheena Baxter on Valentine's Day.

Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence.

Police say he reported being shot during an attempted robbery at a store in Georgetown on the day Baxter disappeared, but surveillance video showed he wasn't there.

Last week, police searched Hicks' car after receiving a tip and found Baxter's cellphone. It wasn't clear whether Hicks has an attorney.