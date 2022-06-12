'This is someone's loved one here': LMPD investigating after man shot, killed in Shawnee

Major Corey Robinson said when officers arrived at the scene near River Park Drive and 39th Street they found a man who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is investigating after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood leaves one man dead.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 p.m. near River Park Drive and 39th Street.

LMPD Major Corey Robinson said when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He said the man died at the scene.

Robinson said a shot spotter also called with the information, and that the technology is "extremely helpful."

LMPD said there are no suspects in custody.

"The first thing we all think of is 'what number is this one.' This is someone's loved one here," Robinson said.

Robinson added out of respect for the person and their family, he felt the need to speak to the community.

"Our city, the country as a whole has an issue with violence, and so let's get out in front of it and make it certain we end the year on a good note," he said.

No other information is available at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

