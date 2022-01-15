Deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood kills one, police investigating

LMPD said the shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. and one man was killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said a man was killed in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

A spokesperson said that the shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the Shawnee neighborhood in the 3800 block of River Park Drive.

LMPD said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Tips can also be made anonymously online as well using the department's online portal.

