Man arrested for the murder of a former Kentucky state representative's daughter

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said a man who allegedly killed a former state representative's daughter has been arrested.

Police said 23-year-old Shannon Gilday was found walking along Barnes Mill Road in Richmond, Ky.

He was found by a KSP deputy around 4:30 a.m. and police said Gilday was taken into custody without incident.

KSP's Richmond Post said that on Feb. 22, Gilday, armed with a rifle, broke into a home on Willis Branch Road.

WTVQ, an ABC affiliate in Lexington said the home is owned by former state Rep. Wesley Morgan.

Gilday then shot the former representative's daughter, 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was asleep.

Police said that Gilday also shot Wesley Morgan, who was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Gilday has been charged with murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree assault, and two counts of attempted murder.