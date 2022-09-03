Kentucky man indicted in killing at ex-lawmaker's home

Shannon Gilday allegedly broke into a home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep.

RICHMOND, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of shooting and killing the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion has been indicted on a charge of capital murder.

Shannon Gilday allegedly broke into a multi-million dollar Madison County home owned by former lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan and shot Jordan Morgan while she was asleep, according to court records and statements from Morgan.

Gilday also exchanged shots with Morgan during the Feb. 22 break-in.

Gilday, 23, was also indicted on three counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault, burglary and criminal mischief, the Herald-Leader reported Thursday.

State police investigators said Gilday told them he was determined to get access to a bunker in the home and was willing to kill everyone inside.

Gilday was arrested in Madison County about a week after the shooting. He had fled to Florida after the shooting but came back to Kentucky.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12.

