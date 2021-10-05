Man charged with murder after hitting pedestrian

Shaali Singogo is facing charges of murder and criminal mischief.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian and driving into a cemetery.

According to an arrest report, police responded to a single vehicle crash on Preston Hwy. just after 10 p.m. on September 29. A pedestrian was found at the scene in critical condition and later died at the hospital. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim at 25-year-old Nolan James Hovell.

During a recorded call, Singogo allegedly admitted he was involved in an accident the same night, drove through a fence, into a cemetery and fled the scene.

The arrest report also says video evidence shows the vehicle was operating "well above" the posted speed, and Singogo had multiple drinks the night of the incident.

LMPD's Homicide Unit took over the investigation after evidence indicating it may have been an "intentional act."

The crash caused around $10,000 in damage to the fence and headstones, valued at $2,000 each.

