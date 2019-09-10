SEYMOUR, Ind. — (WHAS11)-Indiana State Police are investigating a Seymour Police Officer.

According to our sister station in Indianapolis, the Seymour Police Captain, Carl Lamb, is being investigated on allegations of ghost employment and official misconduct.



At this time, it's unclear what led to these allegations.



Lamb has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.



An internal investigation by the Seymour Police Department is underway.

