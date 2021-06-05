Seymour Police: 2 arrested after robbery, pursuit

Seymour Police arrested two men after an alleged robbery led to a pursuit on I-65.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Police in Seymour, Ind. arrested two men in connection with a robbery which ended in a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, investigators said they were tipped off about an alleged robbery at a local liquor store around 2:45 p.m.

Police later located a suspect vehicle that matched the description given to them. According to police, the vehicle was speeding down Ewing St. and fled police, which initiated a pursuit. The high-speed pursuit continued on I-65 N until the vehicle left the roadway around the 85 mile marker.

Police said the driver ran from the vehicle and was caught shortly after. The passenger allegedly resisted arrest and was also taken into custody.

According to police, the suspects are implicated in another, similar robbery.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.

