SEYMOUR, Ind. (WHAS11) — A Seymour, Ind. man was arrested on Oct. 22 after an alleged incident that occurred in rural Jackson County.

Through the Seymour Police Department investigation, it was determined that Reynaldo E. Reyes-Perdomo, 30, from Seymour, allegedly took a 13-year old-female to a rural location near State Road 11 and I-65 in northern Jackson County and engaged in sexual contact.

A second incident was reported to have occurred on a different date involving the same victim.

Reyes-Perdomo was taken into custody without incident.

He was initially incarcerated on a level one felony count of child molesting, pending his appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

© 2018 WHAS-TV