Police: DNA links Kentucky man to 2005 sexual assault in Louisville

A man indicted in Fayette County on a string of sexual assaults, now faces a charge in Louisville nearly two decades after the crime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program used to solve sexual assault crimes in Kentucky has led to the arrest of a man in a decades old case.

Kentucky State Police funding from their sexual assault kit initiative (SAKI) to charge 53-year-old George Wayne Aldridge.

The SAKI grant program is funded by the Department of Justice and gives money to police departments to address the backlogs of untested sexual assault kits.

Aldridge, who is currently behind bars, was indicted in February on three sexual assault cases in Fayette County.

Through this initiative, investigators worked together, linking Aldridge’s DNA to a 2005 case that occurred in Louisville.

He has now been indicted for that sexual assault crime.

"Our team continues working and reworking these investigations to bring justice to the victims and their families, even if it's decades later," said KSP Detective Ben Wolcott, lead SAKI investigator. "We have not, and will not, give up on these cases."

Police are still accepting tips on criminal cases. If you have information, you can contact your local KSP post or use their tip line at (800) 222-5555.

