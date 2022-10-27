LMPD: 5 people recovering in Louisville hospitals after 3 separate shootings across city

All five people were said to have apparent non-life-threatening injuries according to Louisville Metro Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people are recovering from apparent non-life-threatening injuries after three separate shootings happened across Louisville Thursday.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting a little after 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South 42 Street in the Shawnee neighborhood.

When police arrived, she said they found two men who had been shot. She said one had a single gunshot wound, and the other man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Smiley said they were transported to local hospitals; she said police are working to determine their relationship, but don't believe the men shot at each other.

Then shortly before 8 p.m. Smiley said police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Boone's Gas Station.

She said a woman ran about half a block after being shot, where she was met with police and EMS.

Smiley said she was also transported to the hospital.

Then a little over an hour later, police responded to Camp Edwards Way she said.

That's near East Jacob Street in the Smoketown neighborhood.

When police arrived, Smiley said they found two teenage boys with gunshot wounds. She said they were both shot outside and that neither is believed to be the shooter.

The teens were also taken to the hospital she said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

