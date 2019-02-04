LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police arrested several people after a shootout in Shelby Park.
Officers responded to a "Shot Spotter" call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1.
Police said they collected several guns from a group of people on the basketball court, two of them are adults. 19-year-old Alexander DeHaven and 22-year-old Damon Sheckles.
Police also arrested several juveniles in a vehicle that were involved in the shootout.
No one was injured during the shooting.
The identities of the juveniles were not released.