LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Police arrested several people after a shootout in Shelby Park.

Officers responded to a "Shot Spotter" call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1.

Police said they collected several guns from a group of people on the basketball court, two of them are adults. 19-year-old Alexander DeHaven and 22-year-old Damon Sheckles.

Police also arrested several juveniles in a vehicle that were involved in the shootout.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The identities of the juveniles were not released.